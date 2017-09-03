Emulate Kenyan Judiciary, UPP tells African Countries

United Progressive People (UPP) National Spokesperson Philip Matavu says the landmark decision by the Kenyan Supreme Court to nullify the 2017 Presidential Elections sends a very strong signal to the rest of the African continent.

Matavu says this is as a result of the Kenyan judiciary that operates independently.

He said the Kenyan Judiciary’s place in world history is assured forever.

Matavu has since urged Zambia and other African countries to take a leaf from the Kenyan judiciary which has demonstrated that it cannot be intimidated.

” In the spirit of democracy, Kenya has come to be the first african nation to a null presidential elections results. The supreme court has ruled that the elections were null and void due to irregularities involved in the past elections. The new presidential elections will be held in the next sixty (60) days. Kudos goes to the judicial system of Kenya for not failing its citizens.

Kenya has set an example in upholding principles of democracy in Africa, let all African countries emulate the Kenyan people,” Matavu said.

Kenyan Supreme Court Chief Justice David Maraga cited irregularities when nullifying Uhulu Kenyatta’s election.

The election body had declared Kenyatta winner of the elections with 1.4 million votes.

But the opposition argued that the election body’s IT system was hacked to manipulate the election results.

On the Zambian scene, the Constitution Court left scars in the country after refusing to hear the Presidential Petition presented by Hakainde Hichilema and his Running Mate Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.

The petition was not heard on technicality after the allocated 14 days elapsed.

On the 14th day, there was a glimmer of hope that the petition could be heard when Constitutional Court president Helda Chibomba announced the extension of the Court sitting.

However, the Court did not continue sitting as promised by Judge Chibomba.The divided bench of judges decided that the petition be thrown out without hearing evidence presented by HH and GBM.

This was the beginning of tension as the opposition UPND have up to date refused to recognize Edgar Lungu as a duly elected President of the Republic of Zambia.

Hichilema was thrown in Mukobeko Maximum Security Prison for treason after people welcomed him like a President at the Kuomboka ceremony in Mongu.

As though that is not enough, Hichilema’s convoy obstructed President Lungu’s motorcade, adding salt to injuries.

The treason charges were dropped by the Lusaka High Court in national interest.