ILO Engages Private Sector In Decent Job Creation

Finnish Deputy Ambassador to Zambia Matti Vaananen says sustainable approach for promotion of private sector leads to inclusive green growth strategies resulting in more better jobs for the youths.

Speaking in an interview, ambassador Vaananen said green jobs adoption to sustainable practices enables companies gain competitive edge, increase market share and boost shareholder value.

He said International Labour Organisation (ILO) green jobs program will improve the principles of sustainable development into a competitive advantage for inclusive green growth and the creation of green decent jobs.

ILO Director for Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique Alexio Musindo said Finland’s aim to move from aid relations will increase diversified forms of cooperation with Zambia.

Mr. Musindo said the green decent job growth will greatly have an impact to Zambia by developing a more dynamic and responsible private sector.

He urged the private sector not relax in its endeavors of creating decent jobs to youths by targeting an economic stable diversification.