MMD Will Not Be Distracted By PF Petty Politics, Says Nakacinda

Raphael Nakacinda says the former ruling Movement for Multiparty Democracy(MMD) will not engage in the petty politics of the Patriotic Front (PF).

Nakacinda’s remark come in the wake of sponsored PF cadres calling for the removal of Mutati as Finance Minister.

The PF cadres have directed their knives on Mutati whom they accuse of having divided loyalties.

The cadres also say Mutati is using State resource for MMD party mobilisation programmes.

They added that it is clear that Mutati wants to challenge President Edgar Lungu in the 2021 elections.

This demonstration seem to have blessings from the top PF hierarchy.

When receiving a petition at the party Secretariat, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila warned MMD members to leave the former ruling party and show loyalty to President Lungu and his party if they wanted to last in the PF adminstration.

But Nakacinda said MMD will not be distracted or drawn by people who do not understand the dynamic of politics with the amended Constitution.

He urged party members across the country not to be entangled in the internal politics of PF and what may have caused its cadres to behave in such a manner.

Said Nakacinda: ” I want to assure our members across the country that in view of propaganda and petty politics, you need not to panic. Whatever issues have been raised as MMD, we are a disciplined party and we believe in resolving issues using superior logic.”

He said President Lungu appointed Mutati on merit and the Head of State knew he was leader of MMD.

” Your president Mutati was appointed on merit as Finance Minister and it was understood that he was president of the opposition political party and it was appreciated that as MMD, we supported President Lungu’s candidature in good faith. Moving forward, ours is to work towards reorganizing ourselves, to add value to this relationship,” Nakacinda said in a statement.