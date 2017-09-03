North Korea Confirms Sixth Nuclear Test

North Korea has confirmed its sixth nuclear test after reports of tremors shaking the country.

State television reported the test, which took place on Sunday morning in breach of UN sanctions.

Japan had already confirmed a nuclear test, while South Korea said an “artificial quake” was “the most powerful” apparent test.

The US Geological Survey was first to report an earthquake in North Korea on Sunday, citing a first tremor of 6.3 magnitude with a depth of 23 kilometres.

China later said it had also detected a second quake in North Korea of magnitude 4.6, which came eight minutes after the initial tremor.

Tensions between the North Korea and the United States and its allies were already soaring, with Pyongyang vowing further action after being slapped with tough UN new sanctions in August.

Alerts of Sunday’s tremors came after Pyongyang said it has developed a more advanced nuclear weapon – a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded into the country’s new intercontinental ballistic missiles, that has “great destructive power”.

