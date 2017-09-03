UPND Cry’s For Independent Election Body…As Katuka pins faith in Commonwealth

Steven Katuka says the United Party for National Development will continue advocating for an independent Electoral Commission after been victims of electoral fraud on three occasions.

The UPND are not foreign to claims of electoral fraud. In 2001, the UPND candidate late Anderson Kambela Mazoka and Heritage Party president Brig. Gen. Godfrey Miyanda petitioned the election of late Levy Mwanwansa’ in a tightly contested election, with history repeating itself 15 years after, when UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema claimed that his victory was stolen by Edgar Lungu of the Patriotic Front(PF) in the 2016 polls. Though Hichilema did not petition the 2015 Presidential elections that ushered in Lungu, he is on recording having said that the results were tampered with.

Now Katuka, who is UPND Secretary General is calling for an independent election body in the country.

He said it is high time Zambia adopted the South African electoral process which has a free election body.

Katuka said UPND wants an election body that is free from political manipulations.

He added that the President should have no hand in the appointment of the board but that it should consist of people with independent minds.

“As a party, we have been advocating for an independent electoral commission, not because of these people who coming(Commonwealth envoys) but we have always advocated for the independent electoral commission. Ask me what model we want. We want a South African model. Independent means our members can also sit on the board. Not one that is appointed by the President and ratified by a biased Parliament, like the one we have. We want an independent commission that will look at interest of every stakeholder involved,” he said.

Katuka pinned hope in the Commonwealth to facilitate free and fair 2021 elections.

“As you may be aware, the Commonwealth is sending a special envoy to look at every aspect of good governance based on the Commonwealth Charter and Zambia is a member of the Commonwealth. So issues of the Electoral Commission of Zambia, good governance and break down of rule of law will be looked at at a right time. Will cross the bridge when we get there,” Katuka said.