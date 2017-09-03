Zambia Break 40 Year Home Record Over Algeria

A 90th minute goal from Zambia National team midfielder Enock Mwepu helped Zambia to a 3-1 win over Algeria at the National Heroes Stadium to beat the Desert Foxes for the first time at home since 1977.

Zambia who started this FIFA 2018 Worldcup in style rolled back the years putting up a display more common with the Zambian sides of the 1980s and 90s when the Southern African side was so feared.

Its Platinum Stars striker Brian Mwila who opened the scoring in the 5th minute from a header of an Augustine Mulenga cross.

Augustine was at it again helping in the second goal in the 32nd minute when the Zanaco FC winger laid off the ball to Fashion Sakala who scuffed his shot before Mwila bundled home to make it 2-0.

The match went into halftime with Zambia leading 2-0 but it was Algeria who came up stronger in the second half when FC Porto winger Yacine Brahimi pulled a goal back for Algeria in the 52nd minute.

Fashion Sakal would pick up his second yellow card a few minutes later and was sent to the stands but it was his under 20 team mate Mwepu who put the nail in the coffin when he raced into the box late on to give Zambia a 3-1 lead which Zambia held onto until the match ended.

Zambia have broken their 40 year winless streak at home against Algeria by winning in Zambia for the first time since 1977 and beating Algeria for the third time in a competitive match.

Zambia move in second place on 4 points while Algeria are in last place on 1 point and the two teams meet again in Algeria on the 5th of September.