Dangote Abusing Zambian Workers- Saviour Chishimba

DANGOTE LTD STILL ABUSING WORKERS AS CHOPPIES AND HUNGRY LION ABROGATE LABOUR LAWS IN ZAMBIA

We, in the United Progressive People (UPP), have consistently been urging the Ministry of Labour to work very closely with the Ministry of Home Affairs to restore dignity for Zambian workers as well as ensure that there is the rule of law on immigration.

A month ago, we gave valuable information to the Government on how Dangote Limited is using 1, 300 casualised workers through a Zambian company called Silondwa. We are thunderstruck to note that there is nothing that the PF Regime has done to address these serious Labour matters because of the corruption of political leaders and labour commissioners.

The nearly all Indian management team gets huge remunerations with first world housing as Zambians are condemned to squalor.

It’s nauseous that Dangote continues to make billions of dollars on the pain and sweat of our own Zambian workers who get slave wages. New trucks are coming every day as a strategy to push out of business Zambian owned trucking companies. Externalisation of huge amounts through the porous Zambian taxation system leaves the country with little benefits from the current investments.

The abrogation of labour and immigration laws has become endemic under the PF Regime as evidenced by the latest report on abuses of Zambian workers at Choppies and Hungry Lion.

We have seen a similar trend in several chain stores like Choppies where the Indian managers do not only abuse Zambian workers, but also perform jobs that can be done by our own people. The immigration Department must be investigated on how work permits are issued to foreigners for jobs that are Zambianisable.

The same abuses have gone on unabated for many years at Hungry Lion where workers are not even offered proper lunch despite working in the food industry. Sun bathing has become lunch for Hungry Lion workers.

The crisis proportions that the abuses of Zambian workers have reached require firm leadership and UPP will soon be announcing other legal actions that shall be taken including a tour of all companies that are abusing workers.

UPP is fully committed to providing evidence based checks and balances to the government for the benefit of the suffering Zambian workers.

God bless our nation!

Saviour Chishimba

UPP PRESIDENT

#UPP: #Dignity & #Justice for #All!