He is Not The Man For You If He Insists On Pre-Marital Sex, Nigerian Actress Etuk

Nollywood actress and pastor, Obot Etuk has advised ladies to leave any man who insists on sex before marriage. According to her, sex is meant for marriage and waiting is the mark of maturity and real love. Read what she wrote below…

My young lady……..

if he is insisting on sex before marriage, he is not the man for you. You cannot use sex to prove love. Goats have sex. Infact, dogs have sex and everywhere too but they are not in love.

If sex means love, then the prostitute should fall in love with every man she has sex with.

Sex is meant for marriage young lady. Waiting is the real love. It is mark of maturity. That is the kind of man you should say yes to, not the one that wants you to compromise your virtue, pride, dignity, just to satisfy his lust.

And how many will you love cos I’m sure he’s not the only man you’ve had sex with.

#EyenBoIfiok

#TruthIsBitter

#LearnFromOthersMistakes