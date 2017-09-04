Lusambo: Kambwili Acting Like a Cockroach

BOWMAN Lusambo says Roan PF member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili should stop insulting President Edgar Lungu or he will act on him. And Lusambo, the Copperbelt minister, says Kambwili is riding on confidence of a cockroach.

Addressing journalists in Luanshya on Sunday after attending a Church service at Mpatamatu UCZ and conducting a tour drive of Roan Constituency, Lusambo said he was ashamed to have a member of parliament on the Copperbelt like Kambwili.

“I am sad to see his own people suffering there in Roan. Kambwili, if he is man enough, let him keep quiet, one, and two, let him stop insulting His Excellency President Edgar Lungu, the great leader. Kambwili is acting like impemfu (cockroach). Akwete confidence ya mpemfu,”

Lusambo said.

“Today I had an opportunity to visit Roan Constituency after a Church service at Mpatamatu. I want to challenge honourable Kambwili, that if that is what he calls development, not helping the people, then I don’t know the world he is living in.”

He said Kambwili should not cling on to the courts to save his parliamentary seat. Lusambo said he would bring to an end the political career of Kambwili.

“…that is why he is clinging on to the courts. If you are a man of your word, withdraw the court case and let us meet. We can face each other there in Roan,”

he said.

” I can assure you that Kambwili’s political career has come to an end. He has failed to develop just ka constituency, but he is all over boasting that he can go to London in the morning and come back in the evening just to have a cup of tea. Shame upon Kambwili. Shame upon Kambwili, he has failed to represent the people of Roan, who took him to Parliament and changed his life.”

Lusambo said he was ashamed to be Copperbelt minister and a member of the PF that has a person like Kambwili as PF member of parliament for Roan.

He said he would take President Lungu to Roan constituency to see how the people were living.

“I want to assure the people of Roan that His Excellency Edgar Lungu will be visiting this place. He will be very annoyed to see Roan Constituency in that state,” said Lusambo.