Married Man Dumped Me After He Had Sex With Me

Three years back, I met a man at a gathering and he was very charming and we got along quite well. Few months later, we met again and had a physical relationship. However, he started avoiding me after having sex and when I confronted him, he said that he will meet me soon. But that never happened and I realised that he had used me.

One and half year after this incident, I found his Facebook profile and discovered that he had been married for seven years. Upon investigation, I was shocked to find that he is a habitual liar and a womanizer who dupes girls into satisfying his sexual fantasies.

I still cannot overcome the trauma of being used by him. Although I have started talking with guys who like and appreciate me, but deep inside I am scared. I don’t feel anything for these guys. My thoughts are full of bitterness and my heart is devoid of any hope or dreams. After so many days, the pain still lingers on and I don’t think I can live a normal life or fall in love with anyone like I used to before all these happened. Please tell me how can I improve myself? Can I become like what I was before?