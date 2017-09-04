‘Mwachepa sana’, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili dares PF

Chishimba Kambwili insists that he will not drop the court case in which he is challenging his expulsion from the ruling Patriotic Front(PF).

Kambwili was reacting to Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo’s statement that he should withdraw his court case so that he proves his popularity in Roan Constituency.

Lusambo said Kambwili is likely to tumble in the by-election because he has failed to develop Roan Constituency.

“Chishimba Kambwili’s political career is about to come to an end. He(Kambwili) should drop the court case so that he proves his worth. He has failed to develop a ka small constiuency. President Edgar Lungu will be very sad when he sees how Roan Constituency is looking,” Lusambo said.

But Kambwili said no amount of pressure will force him to withdraw the court case.

The expelled PF founding member said while he can easily defend his seat, he does not want Roan Constituency to go for a costly by-election as it will be detrimental to the tax payers.

Kambwili said even if Lusambo dished out thousands of Kwachas to the people of Roan Constituency, the Kabushi law-maker cannot take away what he(Kambwili) has done for the people of Luanshya.

” The fact that Lusambo dished out K60,000 to the people of my constituency does not make him popular. He cannot match what I have done for the people of Luanshya. They are appearing in the constituency now that there is a pending by election. Where were they all this time? Let me tell you something for nothing, even if I know I can easily defend my constituency, I will not drop the court case,” Kambwili maintained, ” Mwachepa sana ba PF.”

Kambwili and the PF hierarchy have been shadow boxing since the former was expelled for bringing the name of the party to public ridicule.