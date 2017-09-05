ACC Urged To Investigate Lungu..Chikuse says dealings between Avic International and the President must be investigated

Leslie Chikuse says President Edgar Lungu should clear his name following allegations labelled against him that Avic International is building missions for him and his daughter Tasila.

Expelled PF Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili took no chances at his press briefing where he challenged the President to confirm or deny United Progressive People(UPP) leader Saviuor Chishimba’s allegations that Avic International, a firm known to acquire many Government contracts is building houses for him.

“Mr President, Comrade Saviuor (Chishimba) raised an issue that Avic International, the company known to have many Government contracts is building houses for you and your daughter Tasila but up to now, you have not responded. Is it true Avic International is building houses for you. If it is true, it is immoral for Avic International to be building you houses when majority taxpayers’ are in squalor,” Kambwili said.

And Chikuse reinforced the Roan Member of Parliament’s demand, saying the Anti-Corruption Commission(ACC) should move in and investigate the allegations that have been levelled against the Patriotic Front regime.

“Some of the allegations Kambwili is bringing out are very serious and need proper investigations.

If it is indeed true that Avic International is building houses for the President, then the ACC and other stakeholders like Transparency International Zambia(TIZ) should move in and investigate the case. We say so because part of the money Avic International is using is tax payers’ money,” Chikuse said, ” The President is entitled to a house as part of his retirement package, so why in this world would Avic build houses for him when majority of Zambians are languishing without accommodation.”

Chikuse, however, said it is difficult for people to believe what Kambwili is saying because he has started talking about President Lungu’s involvement in corruption now that he is out of Government.

He wondered why the MP did not talk about the corruption in the PF regime when he was serving as minister.

“It is very difficult to believe what honourable Kambwili is saying because he has started talking about the wrongs in PF now that he was shown the door. No wonder most of the people are saying he is speaking out of frustration,” the RPP leader said.