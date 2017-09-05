Dr Canisius Banda Is Not PF

Contrary to claims that he is a Patriotic Front(PF) member, Dr Canisius Banda says he is yet to find a platform that will give him an opportunity to offer services to the Zambian people.

Dr Banda ditched the Movement for Multiparty Democracy(MMD) and joined UPND were he served as vice president for politics at the height of the tribal tag in now the largest opposition political party in Zambia.

The UPND was reeling in the shadow of the PF and MMD because of the tribal propaganda unleashed on them by the the defunct Post Newspaper and its Editor Fred M’membe who capitalized on the tribal remark made by former UPND Chairperson for Elections Ackson Sejani and ex- influential NGO leader, now PF supporter Ng’ande Mwananjiti and others that only a Tonga should succeed Anderson Kambela Mazoka in the 2006 party convention.

The Party lost popularity and numbers in parliament dropped drastically, from its performance in the 2006, 2008 and 2011 elections.

With tables turning against them and the Post’s spirited propaganda, the UPND started looking for an influential figure to cleanse the tribal tag and Dr Banda was best positioned because of his Eastern roots and rich profile.

True to book markers’ predictions, the UPND’s national character was restored and they gave the PF a run for their money in the 2015 and 2016 elections.

However, after succumbing to the sixth electoral defeat, witchhunt was launched against Dr Banda by party members who were hell bent at seeing him out of the party.

Using UPND friendly media outlets, Dr Banda was accused of working with the PF, leading to his resignation from the party he held on to for three years even after been warned that some party members were working against him.

A year later, Dr Banda is still party less.

He said he is yet to find a platform that will offer him space to contribute to the politics of his country.

” You asked me a question that what is next for me. It is to continue being alive and emulate people like him(late Health Minister Dr Joseph Kasonde). To support the living and to ensure that they lead lives of desirable qualities. So any platform that will afford me that work, is my platform” he said.

Dr Banda vowed never to quit politics.

” I will never cease to be political. That is my life and it is in me. I breath it every day,” Dr Banda said.