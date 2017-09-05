Kambwili Says He Will Not Go For Unnecessary By-Election

PF Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili says no amount of pressure can force him to withdraw the court case in which he challenged his expulsion from the ruling pf.

Dr Kambwili who is reacting to Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo’s remarks that the law maker must withdraw, says he will not waste tax payers money by going for an unnecessary by-election.

Speaking earlier, Mr Lusambo challenged Dr Kambwili to withdraw his court case and prove his worth the constituency.

He was speaking to journalists after touring Roan Constituency.