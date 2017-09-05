Lusaka “SEX PARTY’ House Belongs To Priest

THE house allegedly used for a sex party in Lusaka by scores of teenagers arrested last week is said to belong to a priest.

Sources have told the Daily Mail that the clergyman left the country for the United States last month and that this was not the first time that the house in Woodlands was being used for such an activity.

Police raided the house last Friday and stopped an alleged sex party involving 70 teenagers.

A check at the house situated at the junction of Lake Road and Leopards Road near Crossroads Shopping Mall revealed that the dwelling was under a care-taker and another person who fled soon after the incident.

The main gate of the premises has remained locked since the sex party was stopped by the police, following a tip-off by a concerned neighbour.

One of the neighbours, who sought anonymity but witnessed the incident, said this is not the first time this has happened at the house, adding that a similar party was held a fortnight ago.

“There were over 200 teenagers at this house who were doing different things such as drug abuse, and also engaged themselves into sexual activities,” he said.

The neighbour said before the police raided the house, the atmosphere inside and outside the yard was chaotic.

He said vehicles were parked on neighbours’ drive ways with empty beer bottles strewn all over.

Investigations revealed that the house is owned by a Catholic priest whose name is yet to be verified.

The neighbour confirmed that the priest left the house in the care of two men, who have made themselves scarce following the police raid.

And police spokesperson Esther Katongo said police have intensified the search for the owner of the house.

Meanwhile, Northmead Assemblies of God Bishop Joshua Banda said the church strongly condemns such misbehaviour.

Bishop Banda said in an interview that such acts subtract from the gains the country is making in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

He urged police to get to the bottom of the matter so that those behind this are brought to book.