Never Let Your Kids Play With Your Phone

By Mwamba Peni II

I am a member of some WhatsApp group where we share common values and interests. One day, an audio was posted on the group from a named man’s line. When I opened it and listened to it, I heard a kid’s voice describing what was in the phone.

A few minutes later, a video was posted on group chat from the same line. When I opened it, I realized it was his wife in the video. She took it after taking a bath and sent it to the husband to entice him to go home early and take part in the deepest union ever between man and woman. Under normal circumstances, one would watch the entire video either out if curiosity or desire to update their bunachimbusa syllabus. I stopped and called the group administrator to delete it immediately.

This woman had right intentions by sending such a video to her husband in an attempt to keep that part of their life alive. However, their private life was all out there in a chat group because of the carelessness of the husband. I don’t know how many people saw it and passed it on to the next person.

Dear parents, your phone is not a toy. In as much as you have control of what you keep in your phone, you have no control of what you receive. Some of your friends from these groups have no courtesy and will post a video or an audio with bad scenery or language and before you have access to it, your kid who is playing with your phone would have seen or heard all the contents. Even if some of you have no control over your kids when it comes to your phones, please reclaim your rightful place. Kids can’t just have anything they demand or want (when they are raised like that, they will become social misfits in future who would want everything to go their way. You can see that in your contemporaries, those who cannot be controlled or advised. Even their parents are scared of them. It starts with small things).