Political Parties Have Rejected Govt Funding-Lubinda…As Mulongoti tells Mumbi Phiri that PF is going

Political parties have objected to the 2017 Political Parties Bill, which provides for the establishment and management of a political parties’ fund to give financial support to political parties with seats in the National Assembly, says Given Lubinda.

Commenting on the submissions made to his Ministry by 57 political parties who attended a 3-day forum to discuss the Political Parties Bill, 2017 at Mika Hotel in Lusaka, spearheaded by the Zambia Center for Inter-party Dialogue (ZCID), Lubinda who is Justice Minister said all political parties, except the Patriotic Front(PF) had strongly objected to the Political Parties Bill.

At the event that was attended by 57 representatives from political parties, Lubinda however stated that political parties were free to continue making submissions to the Bill either directly to his office or to the ZCID.

But People’s Party president, Mike Mulongoti together with his 4th Revolution Party (4R) leader Eric Chanda in a strong worded statement argued that there was no way their parties would spend time and resources in deliberating on how to get government funding when hospitals had no drugs, and the University of Zambia (UNZA) students could not access bursaries for their education.

“Let them (govt) think of funding UNZA students and, also purchase drugs for our health centers because us we are able to manage on our own,” retorted a visibly annoyed Chanda.

Meanwhile, drama ensued when Mulongoti told PF Deputy Secretary General, Mumbi Phiri that their time in power was coming to an end.

But Phiri argued that Mulongoti was not basing his statements on facts.

She said the PF was still people’s choice.

The presence of Phiri did not sit well with Revolutionary Party President (RP), Mubita Wakumelo who said that ‘ cadres like her must be disciplined and not allowed to attend such functions.

Wakumelo Wakumelo’s remark annoyed Phiri, who said: ” I have done nothing wrong and I am not a cadre. I have a way of joking with Mr Mulongoti. His son is married to my daughter.’

On 8th August, 2017, Lubinda officially launched the Consultative Process on the Draft Parties Bill, which is a working document that has been drafted to provide a platform on which to engage stake holders to comment on the Clauses of the Draft Bill, as provided for under Article 60 Sub Article 4 of the Newly Amended Constitution of Zambia.

The 2017 Draft Political Parties Bill, is a Bill, which, after presentation to Parliament, will provide for issues such as: A, the establishment and Management of a Political Parties’ Fund to provide financial support to political parties with seats in the National Assembly.

Under Section (B), the Bill seeks to provide for accounts of political parties which are funded under the Political Parties Fund and the submission of audited accounts by political parties; and (C) the source of funds for political parties, with (D) providing for the maximum amount of money to be used for campaigns during elections; and finally under (E) provide matters incidental to matters specified in the Clause.

Following a request by the ZCID to have the number of days extended in which political parties could make their submissions on the matter, Hon. Lubinda submitted that he has given a deadline of 15th September, 2017 as the date for making submissions.