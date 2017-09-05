Sunzu Happy With U20 Debutants

CHIPOLOPOLO defender Stophilla Sunzu says the fusion of the Under-20 and CHAN players was key to beating Algeria on Saturday. The 10 men of Zambia beat the Desert Foxes 3-1 in the 2018 World Cup qualifier at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka with three U-20 players and a couple of CHAN players shining on the day.

Substitute Enock Mwepu scored an 89th minute goal while Patson Daka was a nightmare to the Algerian backline as they failed to deal with his darting runs. However, Fashion Sakala had a forgettable senior debut as he was sent off just 10 minutes into the second half.

For the CHAN contingent, Kondwani Mtonga put in a man-of-the match display in front of Zambia’s back four providing cover, intercepting opposition movements as well as launching attacks from deep inside and marching the Foxes’ aerial prowess while his counterpart Augustine Mulenga capped a brilliant performance with two assists for Brian Mwila’s brace.

In an interview after the match, Sunzu said the energy that debutants brought made the team well-balanced.

“The training we had nama guys aba ba Under-20 nama locals has helped so much, that’s why I now believe even as we go there (Algeria) in three days’ time (tomorrow), we will beat them at their home ground,”

Sunzu said.

“The game in Algeria will be won by the fact that we have very quick wingers in attacking and their defence does not look good. And then there is so much unity in the team, we are all working hard, there is no dependence on individual players, there is nothing like this one will close up for me, bonse tule marker. Overall, this win has done us some good because it is not easy with the pressure we have had in the recent past, to win like that at home.”

Mwepu on his part thanked the fans for the reception they gave him on his introduction, leading to him scoring on his debut for the senior team. Zambia will be playing tomorrow in Constantine, a match they must win to remain on course though Group B’s fate lay in the outcome of yesterday’s match between Cameroon and Nigeria.