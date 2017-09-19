Kabwe Youth Academy Seal Super Division Spot

Kabwe Youth Academy have clinched a spot in the MTN FAZ super division league.

Zambia Daily Mail which reports that Noel Phiri’s side achieved this feat with five matches to spare.

Phiri last year led Real Nakonde to the Super Division before being sidelined for Matthews Njobvu.

Njobvu was coach for demoted Mufulira Blackpool when the John Yumba Kachofa exited the big time without a single win last season.

This weekend KABWE get to taste top flight football with a date against Lusaka Dynamos in the Barclays Cup quarter-finals at Nkoloma Stadium.

Meanwhile, Osward Mutapa’s National Assembly only need to avoid defeat in one of the five remaining matches to return to the Super Division.

Assembly lost 4-3 at our Happy Hearts on Sunday.

Victory for the Parliamentarians would have granted a Super Division return.