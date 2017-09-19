Pastor Chris ‘Moves’ On As His Wife Remarries

CHRISTIANS who were petitioning God to intervene in the marriage of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s and his wife Anita can as well withdraw their petitions because the reunion may never be possible!

This is because Rev Anita has allegedly remarried while Pastor Chris is also reportedly considering the option of remarrying.

The estranged wife of the founder of Christ Embassy Church seems to have moved on with her life following the 2014 breakup with her husband as there are strong indications that she has remarried.

Rev Anita sparked up marriage rumours recently after she introduced ‘Schafer’ to her maiden name.

She authored her latest article ‘A Simple Prayer’ with the name Anita Ebhodaghe Schafer, on her online Christian portal at www.pastoranita.org.

A Nigerian Newspaper DAILY POST stumbled on the article where it was confirmed she had remarried, as one of the approved comments said, “Congratulations Pastor Anita for your new name.”

Two other comments – “Congratulations Pastor Anita for your new name,” “It was such a beautiful ceremony,” also confirmed that the mother of two has tied the nuptial nuts.

It would be recalled that Rev Anita in 2014 was involved in a messy break up with her husband, Chris, after she claimed he was involved in illicit affairs with female members of the church.

She said she tolerated abuse for so long and subsequently, the ministry pulled down her profile from the church website, a development that showed all was not well with the family.

She had confirmed she was no longer a part of, or involved in, Christ Embassy, also known as, Believers LoveWorld INC.

Rev Anita, however, officially filed for divorce at Central Family Court, High Holborn, London, UK, citing her husband’s “unreasonable behaviour” and inappropriate relationships with members of staff, an intonation of “adultery” as her reason.

There had been many efforts by senior Christian leaders to reconcile the couple but Rev Anita refused.

And quoting some sources within Christ Embassy, the Nigerian media is flooded with news that Pastor Chris is considering remarrying within the first quarter of next year.