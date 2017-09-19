Signs Of Spiritual Immaturity

By

By Ivy Lengwe

In simple terms Spiritual Immaturity is when the flesh overpowers the Spirit. There are many signs of spiritual Immaturity but I want to just mention one interesting one.
The people that are spiritually immature are easily offended. They have mood swings.
I have just realised that I am growing spiritually because today I am not easily offended by people who slander me even when I know they do. I met them almost on a daily basis and I greet them and we chat. I never did that in the past.
I used to be distraught when I saw someone doing something that I know I can do better especially if someone tells me it is me they wanted but someone talked bad mouthed me. But today I just laugh it off.
The fight is not mine, it is for my Lord.
Stay blessed.

