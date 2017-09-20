Cases Of Diarrhoea Likely To Rise In Mazabuka As Residents Are Being Sold Bread Produced From A Dirty Bakery

The Ministry of Health and the local Municipal Council Tuesday morning conducted a joint health inspection of some shops in the Central Business District (CBD) to ensure compliance and uphold the set standards.

According to impeccable information and pictures leaked to Byta FM, some foodstuff were confiscated for various reasons.

“The purpose was to ensure compliance by public premises and to uphold standards. Food inspection was the main activivty of the day,” said an insider.

The leak revealed that a number of foodstuff were seized for various reasons from a named Supermarket and chain store.

The Inspection team which also visited a popular bakery is said to be highly disappointed with the cleanliness of the ‘investor’s’ premises.

“The bakery we inspected is owned by Mr. ******.The premise is not in compliance at all. The walls are dirty, bread is kept in crates directly on the floor and some on sacks which are usually stepped on by workers,” said the impeccable source.

“In short, the public is being fed bread that is produced from unhealthy environment.This can lead to diarrhoea cases to rise if it is not worked on.The recommendations were given and a follow up inspection is to be done in 14 days, failure to which, will lead us to close the premise with no negotiations.”