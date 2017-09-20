Dangote Begs Public To Help Monitor Truck Drivers

The Management of Dangote Industries Limited (Dangote Group) has issued a passionate appeal to members of the public to assist in monitoring and reporting both recklessness and illegal haulage of contrabands goods by some of its truck drivers. The company has also set up hotlines for the public to report such truck drivers, with a promise to appropriately compensate calls that lead to arrest of errant drivers.

Noting that trucks belonging to Dangote Cement are only allowed to carry cement, high grade gypsum and coal; those belonging to Dangote Sugar (NASCON) are authorised to carry only salt and Dan Q seasoning; and trucks belonging to Agrosacks, the bags producing arm of Dangote group, can only carry bags, belonging to Dangote flour mills, wheat, flour and Danvita.

The Management of Dangote Group in a statement alerting and encouraging the public to report any suspected Dangote Truck driver involved in illegal haulage provided hotlines to make such report