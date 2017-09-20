Govt Dismisses Corruption Assertions In The $1.2 Billion Ndola-Lusaka Dual Carriageway

Government has dismissed assertions that there was corruption in the awarding of the contract for the construction of the 1.2 billion United States Dollars Ndola-Lusaka dual carriage way.

Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota says there was no corruption in awarding of the contract to China Jiangxi International Corporation.

He has told Q-news that China Jiangxi International Corporation met the criteria for the road tender when bids were invited two years ago.

Mr Mushota states that all legal procedures were followed and approvals obtained by a team which was constituted to do a duly diligent, adding that the contract has been awarded above bold.

He explains that it has taken government two years to come to the decision to award the road contract seeing that the road has claimed many lives.

Mr Mushota has since challenged those suggesting that there was corruption in the awarding of the contract to report the matter to the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) instead of alarming the nation at the expense of development.