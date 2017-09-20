Ndhlovu Attributes Violence To Poverty Of The Mind

Alfred Ndhlovu has attributed the perpetual violence on the Zambian political scene to poverty of the minds.

And Ndhlovu has asked President Edgar Lungu and his leadership to resign and pave way for vibrant leaders with fresh ideas if they are failing to improve the standard of living of the Zambian citizens.

Meanwhile, Ndhlovu who is former Deputy Minister of Transport and Communication said he does not want Finance Minister Felix Mutati to mention terms like trickling down effect on the economy as he Presidents the 2018 budget.

Speaking in an interview, Ndhlovu said political violence that has continued to be witnessed is as a result of illiteracy and failure by most people to speak English which is an official language.

He said insults traded in vernacular are more painful than that those in English and easily provoke physical fights.

He said if there was a way, authorities should not be allowing illiterates to take part in partisan politics because they are the ones who provoke violence because of poverty of the minds.

“Violence caused President Kenneth Kaunda to introduce One Party State because there was an understanding that having many political parties was a recipe for violence. The ugly face of political violence resurfaced after Zambia reverted to plural politics,” he said, ” If we encourage our people to speak English they will be thinking in English and this violence will be a thing of the past. The problem is that political leaders are too much in vernacular and this goes down to their supporters who fight against their opponents after insulting each other in vernacular. If there is a way, illiterates should be banned from taking part in partisan politics,” Ndhlovu said,” Over 50 years after independence, we can’t have youths who can’t speak and write in English. Elias Chipimo Snr used to speak English like a white man from UK after graduating from Oxford University and that was in the 60s. With all this technolodgy around, I expect the youths of nowadays to speak better English than the late Chipimo.”

Meanwhile, Ndhlovu said it is a responsibility of Government to ensure that its citizens are eating three meals per day.

He said this is a reason why developed countries pay poor people who have no means to provide for their families.

Ndhlovu said if the President and his cabinet are failing to provide services to the people then the best thing for them to do is to resign and pave way for vibrant leaders to take the country forward.

“I do not expect Mutati to mention words like tickling down effect on the economy as he presents his budget. Tickling down effect on the economy? They want poor people to be eating clams they are dropping from the table. I say no to that,” Ndhlovu stated.