Ngwale Urges Davies Mwila To Reprimand ‘Alarmist’ Chanda

United Party for National Development(UPND) empathizer Elijah Ngwale is now baying for the blood of Patriotic Front(PF) Media Director Sunday Chanda whom he wants disciplined or axed from his position for giving the nation false information.

And Ngwale wonders why Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja did not move in to arrest Chanda alarming Information with false information that the ruling party cadre who was beaten up by UPND supporters had died.

Meanwhile, Ngwale has called on United Party for National Development(UPND) Secretary General Steven Katuka to consider suing Chanda for defamation of character.

On various PF platforms, Chanda reported that a PF cadre who was beaten in Chilanga Constituency by UPND supporters had died in the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

But Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo dismissed the story as a fake.

Katongo said UTH had no reports that a named PF cadre had died, saying the person who was attacked in Chilanga is still in hospital.

Chanda later move in to retract his statement.

But Ngwale said PF Secretary General Davies Mwila should replace Chanda with someone capable of giving accurate information to the Zambian people.

He said there are many Zambians in the PF who are able to take up the position of media director.

He said the statement Chanda earlier issued was very dangerous as it was likely going to set the country on fire.

Ngwale said such divisive statements have potential to bring division and war in the country.

“I call upon PF Secretary General Davies Mwila to reprimand Mr Chanda in strongest terms possible because his statement was very unfortunate,” Ngwale said.

He said if he was not connected to the ruling class, Chanda could have been arrested by now.

He said IG Kanganja and his police should stop applying the law selectively.

When reminded that Chanda had retracted his statement, Ngwale said it was too late as it had to take the police to issue a statement for Chanda to reverse his story.

He said said Chanda had ill motives when giving a fake story because a person in his position cannot give unverified information to the general public.

“The statement had potential to bring anarchy in the country. People could have started killing each other just with that careless statement,” Ngwale warned.

And Ngwale urged Katuka to consider suing Chanda for defamation of character.

He said in the right thinking Zambian voter’s mind it was understood that the UPND has violent cadres who are capable to kill, therefore reducing the chances of largest opposition scooping the 2021 elections.