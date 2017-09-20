PeP To Hold Massive Protests Against The Purchase Of 42 Fire Tenders

Patriots for Economic Progress(PeP) leader Sean Enock Tembo(SET) has written to the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja notifying him that they will conduct countrywide demonstration against the purchase of 42 fire tenders.

“In compliance with section 5 subsection (4) of the Public Order Act, Chapter 113 of the Laws of Zambia, the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) today wrote to the Inspector General of Police notifying him that we shall be facilitating a series of countrywide demonstrations in all the 10 provinces of Zambia, against the recent corrupt purchase of 42No. Fire Tenders at an inflated total cost of $42 million,” Tembo said in a statement made available to the media.

He said the demonstrations will be held on Friday next week, 1200hrs to 1700hrs.

“The protestors will walk peacefully from various parts of each City, Town, Municipal or District, as the case may be, to the Council offices. Our party officials across the country will provide Marshal services to ensure that the demonstrations are peaceful and orderly. Placards will also be provided,” Tembo said.

He said members of the general public who are aggrieved by the corrupt transaction involving Fire Tenders are encouraged to join this peaceful protest.

He said PeP guarantees the security and safety of all participants in these countrywide demonstrations.

” It is worth noting that the Public Order Act does not have any provision for getting PERMISSION from the Police to hold a peaceful protest, but merely to INFORM them, which has been ably done. Therefore, the general public is hereby assured that these demonstrations shall proceed, come rain or sunshine. Any person or institution that will seek to prevent these countrywide demonstrations from proceeding will be acting outside the law and members of the general public will be within their legal rights to take whatever action they deem necessary and appropriate to defend themselves and their freedom of expression and assembly,” Tembo said