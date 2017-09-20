PF Over Taxing Zambians, Says Shimunza

STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE PRESS RELEASE

20-09_2017

PF GOVERNMENT IS OVERTAXING ZAMBIANS BY DECEPTIVE FISCAL POLICIES WITHOUT A PLAN TO GROW THE ECONOMY

The Movement for National Transformation MNT, is WARNING the PF- led government to stop overtaxing the Zambian people as this is causing suffering, stress, and poverty to the masses. The macro-economic path taken by government has the potential to cause untold suffering to most families since 2011. All Zambians must rise up and refuse this taxation plan and over-regulation, because of the following:

1. PF has failed to keep its campaign promises of 2011 involving lower taxes, pro- poor policies and more money in people’s pockets. Taxes have increased, the poor are suffering more now than ever before, and Zambians have no disposable income. but they are over- taxed, and over – regulated. Government needs various mechanisms to curb chronic over-borrowing and implement policies for deregulation of Citizens.

2. PF’s first Finance Minister started on the bad macro-economic trajectory of wage freeze and work freeze, respectively. This means Civil servants have not been given pay rises and no more hiring public workers since 2011. This was seen as a cost serving measure reform but it’s backfiring badly. Journalists at Zambia Daily Mail are being laid off, Pensioners, and other public Workers are not being paid their salaries. They are missing the big picture by hiding in infrastructure projects and roads, without improving the quality of life of Zambians, as a wrong priority to showcase that they are a working government. They must stop pandering to the camera politics and ensure our youths have jobs, women are out of the streets suffering, and children have a descent quality of life.

3. The First and second Finance Ministers have both been on a globe trotting Campaign of over-borrowing, signing loans for over – spending, and insatiable consumerism through corruption in procurement and single sourcing using those close to government.

4. Private sector business transactions are decided at State house fueling corruption when State House should have nothing to do with private business and deals.

5. Since government is not making money, but over – spending and borrowing, it has come up with deceptive overtaxation measures and over- regulations to spread or redistribute it’s debt burden to Citizens through ZESCO high tariffs, TOLL GATE LEVIES, ZRA OVERREGULATING T-PIN PROGRAMS, BAD TV LEVIES WITH TOP STAR AND OTHER HIDDEN TAXES. Meanwhile, government has not since 2011 managed to improve the earning capacity to tax Citizens more that way. What government demands of us, they must first create a framework reflective of that demand. Supply and demand is at variance in the Current economic structure. This is causing inequalities, deficits, and a weak Kwacha that keep bouncing back and forth on a tight economic rope,with the Dollar.

6. Government has not increased liquidity and circulation of the fair share of money for Citizens to have disposable income. Money is hanging in Central Government, and circulating only among themselves. They borrow and accumulate debt and consume in corruption or over spending, only for transferring the burden for Citizens to pay back somehow. This is deceptive economics

7. Government has not grown the economy from its shrinking position to over 6% GDP, that is why the Second PF Finance Minister initiated a recovering program but it’s not proving sustainable in the long run with chronic over-borrowing, overspending, and Over-regulation at the expenses of the Zambian people.

The Movement for National Transformation MNT, is planning an alternative approach to fiscal policies that will be based on building internal capacity for economic growth, for sustainable development from a dependent economy to an interdependent economy that is dominantly competitive in advantage. This is through frugality, industrialisation, and transformative leadership, not transactional approaches that are short – term like, ” gang star handbag economics “.of hand to mouth.

Therefore, in view of the foregoing, MNT is WARNING government to STOP :

1. Corruption in government which the President was silent about in his parliamentary speech

2. Over- borrowong, Over-spending, over- taxing, and over- regulation of our Citizens .

3. ZESCO high tariffs, ZRA, RATSA, and TOLL gates are stressing our nation and must not be just cost reflective, but must be EARNING REFLECTIVE.

4. Statistical economic growth is deceptive, as it is not harmonized with the quality of life of the Zambian people practically.

5. Government Must withdraw all these deceptive policies that are not reflective of pro-poor, low taxes, and more money in our pockets which were their campaign promises. We shall fight for the Zambian people, farmers, all village communities, police, All Military Officers, Teachers, Journalists, children, Youths, and women of this Country. This path is disastrous and needs a transformative leadership which the MNT shall provide

6. The work and wage Freeze must be stopped as it is killing the Civil servants and over burdening the private sector to create decent employment and earning capacity.

7. Short – term measures but focus on sustainable development and macroeconomic growth strategies instead of ” “save face economics” traveling expenses by huge entourages is not prudent for an economy that needs recovering, government in not sincere with the Zambian people and seems not to listen and care. Wrong priorities keep manifesting in principle and practice of government business.

Issued by :

Daniel Mvula Shimunza

MNT Founding President

Shimunzadaniel@gmail.com.

Plot 118, next to Chainama Hotel, Great East Road opposite Munali Secondary School.