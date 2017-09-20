TOP 5 Internet Providers in Zambia: ZAMTEL Bounces Back to Become The Number One Internet provider

Zamtel has now come back to become the best provider of capped and unlimited internet in Zambia

For the past year, Zamtel was surpassed by Vodafone mainly due to the fact that they phased out the unlimited tariffs plan and reduced speeds To 512KB/S. The reduction in the speeds according to a Zamtel staff was mainly due to the unreliable backup backbone in Tanzania. There were network interruption from their partner Source in South Africa.

This article will look at the cheapest internet provider in Zambia, the Fastest Network, Best unlimited providers and the best support among the internet providers in Zambia.

I am also not going to consider, internet that is capped after reaching threshold as unlimited internet.

PS: Note that this list below is not ordered according to ranking.

ZAMTEL

Zamtel is by far the best broadband internet provider offering unlimited broadband internet up 10 megabytes per second 10MB/S. It had been surpassed by Vodafone the past year but have recently come back to command the kingship in the ISP industry.

They are now offering unlimited internet at 1MB/s at K990, and the highest speed they are offering is 19MB/S at K5, 200 surpassing all other providers in terms of speed and affordability. When I say unlimited I mean without restrictions, uncapped, browsing as much as you want. I am very skeptical about internet providers but I must say am impressed with this development.

ZAMNET

You must note that there is a difference between Zamtel and Zamnet although they both start with the acronym ZAM. Zamnet was for some time the best internet provider up until around 2013s. In terms of speed, they were offering unlimited/uncapped internet at speed of 2MB/s for only about K 370. They also had other advantages such as flexibility in their internet installation.

Their radio equipment could be installed almost anywhere in towns and cities of their network coverage. Unlike Zamtel which was only limited to places of their wire lines and poles.

As of now Zamnet internet prices have been hiked with a 400KB/s costing at about K1, 200 per month. Despite all these their internet is uncapped, meaning you can use all you can without restrictions or reduction in the speed after reaching a certain threshold.

MTN Broadband

MTN internet has for some time been known to be one of the fastest on the market but expensive. They don’t offer unlimited plans. The highest plan they offer is a 40 GB which costs K840 kwacha and valid for K30.

They are very clever, they advertise their internet as unlimited but when a threshold of 40GB is reached they significantly reduce the speed such that is will take you 5 minutes to open a yahoo Mail page. One of the advantages of MTN Internet however is the mobility.

Their 4G modem can be carried in almost every remotest area in Zambia provided there is MTN network, this mean you can carry your MTN 4G modem when you are going camping.

Since their highest bundle is capped at 40GB then what is the point of having this plan? You will be forced to buy another 40GB bundle once your 40GH depletes or any other bundle and that will just be an extra cost.

I won’t write about their internet speed because at the time I am writing this article their internet speed has been taken off their official Zambian website. But see a table below which indicates the only internet tariffs they offer.

See table below:

MTN BROADBAND

Data Bundle(GBs) Price in Zambian kwacha validity 10 250 30 days 20 490 30 days 30 670 30 days 40 840 30 days

Iconnect:

From the table it can be observed that the highest internet provided by MTN is 40 GB for K840 kwacha valid for one month.

They are also one of the oldest providers of internet in Zambia. They made a name few years back due to their consistent high speed of up to 2MB/s but over the past couple of years, they are slowly loosing grip and many people probably don’t know who they are.

They are one of the most expensive internet providers in Zambia. Their 20-GB office bundle costing as much as K890. However their office unlimited plan costs K1, 999. Still expnsive um?

The Good part about Iconnect is their honesty, when they say unlimited it is without restriction and their support staff is superfast. When you call them now for an internet connection, you will have a working internet connection in a day or two at most provided your place is in their range of coverage.

See the table below with prices for their office internet plans.



Data Plan (GBs) Cost per month Office 20 K8,99 Office 30 K1,195 Office 40 K1,599 Office 50 K1,799 Office unlimited K1,999

VODAFONE BROADBAND

The last but not the least on the top 5 internet Providers is Vodafone Broadband. They are fast and their high speed 4G internet is consistent. But one Sad truth about Vodafone is, they Are very expensive and remain to be one of the most expensive amongst internet providers in Zambia.

Not only that, they also don’t provide unlimited plans. So if your business depends on internet I suggest you them compare with other providers. Their 10-GB bundle costs K265 whilst their 400 GB costs K7, 299. All in all their customer care is great; they are fast in responding to queries or issues.

See a brief summary of their tariff’s plan in this table below.



Data Plan Price in Zambian kwacha 10 GB K265 25GB K570 50 GB K1099 100GB K1899 400 GB K7299

Comparison Cost Table For All 5 Major Internet Providers in Zambia

ISP 10 GB 20 GB 50 GB 100 GB UNLIMITED

INTERNET ZAMNET N/A N/A N/A N/A K1,500 VODAFONE K265 N/A K10899 K1899 N/A ICONNECT N/A K899 K1,799 N/A K1,999 MTN K250 K490 N/A N/A N/A ZAMTEL K250 450 600 900 K990

In conclusion all ISPs in Zambia have both advantages and disadvantage But by putting all the information together, it evident that Zamtel is a better choice for broadband internet on the local market in terms of speed and affordability.

Although their customer care have not been the best, they are improving every day and through my experience they will respond to any problem at your door step within 24 working hours whereas the unlimited internet offered by Zambtel at K990, Vodafone is selling a 30-day valid 400-GB at K7, 299 and 50 GB bundle costing K1, 799 at Iconnect, you can get it at K600 kwacha from Zamtel.

If you are an ISP and you think some information I have written is incorrect for some reason please contact me at technews@tumfweko.com or send an email to tumfweko@aim.com with reference to Alinaswe Sichamba and I will be happy to update this information

Disclaimer: The content of this article are solely the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of this website.