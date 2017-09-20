WATCH: Wicked House Helper!!

See video at the end of this post

A nanny is facing charges of attempted murder after she was allegedly filmed violently throwing a baby into a cot.

Mum Annemarie Theron set up a hidden camera after she noticed bruises on her nine-month-old daughter Laila’s neck, shoulders and under her feet.

Footage captured at her home in Namibia appears to show the family’s nanny manhandling the tot, tossing her into her cot like a rag doll.

Devastated mum Annemarie told Netwerk24 : “It was very emotional watching it. I refused to sleep, eat or drink for a couple of days afterward.



“It’s difficult to imagine how long this has been going on for. I can see Laila is so, so broken after everything.”

Annemarie, reservations and marketing manager at a lodge in Namibia, and her husband Johan informed police and the nanny was arrested on Friday.

She appeared in court on Monday to face charges of child abuse, assault and attempted murder.

She was denied bail and remanded in custody until October.

In a post on Facebook, Annemarie apologised to her infant daughter and thanked wellwishers for their support.



My precious baby Laila Danae please know we love you endlessly and we are SO SO sorry for what you have been through!! We thank the Lord for His protection and faithfulness, that you are still alive and still such a shining ray of light to so many people – you are so loved!! Out of the depth of our hearts Johan and I want to thank EVERYONE (family, old friends, new friends and total strangers) for ALL their love, support, calls, messages and prayers during this time!