Zambian MP Asks North Korea To Abandon Nuclear Programmes

PRESS RELEASE BY HON. HARRY KALABA, MP, MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS ON THE NUCLEAR TEST AND FIRING OF BALLISTIC MISSILES BY THE DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF KOREA.

The Government of the Republic of Zambia is deeply concerned over the continued firing of ballistic missiles and nuclear tests conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea despite international outcry to cease such activities.

As a member of the United Nations and a State Party to the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Zambia supports calls from the international community for nuclear disarmament and subsequently urges the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea not to engage in provocative acts but to participate in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The Republic of Zambia, therefore, calls on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to abandon its nuclear programmes and comply with the respective resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.