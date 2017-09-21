CARITAS: Many Chiefs Wouldn’t Be Voted For If Their Positions were Elective

CARITAS Chipata governance unit programmes coordinator John Mthaziko Zulu says many of Zambia’s traditional leaders would not be retained if their positions were elective. And Eastern Province Civil Society for Poverty Reduction coordinator Maxson Nkhoma says some of the things that chiefs do in their palaces constitute crimes.

During Radio Maria’s Issue of the Week programme, Zulu said chiefs were advantaged because they ascended to their positions traditionally.

“If there is a chief who can argue, let him or her tell me that ‘you should conduct elections in my area and if people say I should step down, I will do that’. We can go and conduct elections, most of these chiefs would not stand, they are just lucky because it is actually done traditionally. Going by the complaints that people have over chiefs, if these positions were elective, most of the chiefs would have been removed a longtime ago,”

Zulu said.

He said most chiefs could only realize that they were not fit for those positions if subjected to elections. He cited an example of a named chief in the province who grabbed land from a subject but ended up losing the matter when the victim contested the issue in the courts of law. Zulu said when Caritas tried to advise the traditional leader, he told them off.

“We encouraged this person to sue the chief in the Lusaka High Court and the chief lost this case, he was told to give back the land he had grabbed from his subject. This is a living example, so people should not just sit even when their rights are being infringed upon by their traditional leaders. Let them go to court because customary law is not above statute law,”

said Zulu.

And Nkhoma said some of the activities of chiefs could lead them to prison.

“We handled a case in 2016 when a certain chief in Chipata committed a crime. He was supposed to be arrested and brought before the justice system and we reported this issue to the Human Rights Commission. The commission has the powers to institute criminal cases against someone that has abused human rights but the commission seems to be failing in its work. There are a lot of human rights abuses but the commission is not doing much,” Nkhoma said.

He cited the death of suspects in wildlife detention in Mambwe a week ago as one of the issues the commission should have followed up with keen interest.

Nkhoma said law enforcement agencies were not above the law.

“They should work within the confines of the law. Why beat someone when he is already in cells? We have written to the provincial permanent secretary, Eastern Province, police command and Human Rights Commission about these issues,” said Nkhoma