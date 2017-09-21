Chirundu Woman Nabbed For Drawing Two Salaries from Govt

The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested and charged a 31-year-old Chirundu woman with theft by public servant for drawing two salaries from government.

DEC public relations officer Theresa Katongo explained that Julie Munsaka, a former teacher, stole K114,876 being monthly salaries paid to her for a period of two years by the Ministry of Education when she had already left and was working for another government institution.

“DEC through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested a 31-year-old former teacher of Plot No. 481 High Cost in Chirundu for theft by public servant and money laundering contrary to the laws of Zambia,” Katongo stated.

“Particulars of the offence are that Julie Munsaka, a former teacher at a named school on dates unknown but between 1st August, 2014 and 30th September, 2016 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did steal a total amount of K114, 876. 00 being monthly salaries paid to her for a period of two years by the Ministry of Education when she had left the Ministry of Education and was working with another Government institution, thereby, receiving two salaries from the Government of the Republic of Zambia.”