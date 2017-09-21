Experts Explain Kwacha Fall

THE kwacha’s rapid depreciation has continued and the local unit could soon breach the K10 psychological barrier after key exporters reduced foreign currency supply, according to market sources.

According to market sources, the local currency has gone against market expectations that increased copper prices were going to bolster it further.

Since last June, copper prices have rebounded strongly with three-month copper delivery on the London Metal Exchange on Tuesday trading around US $6,505, the weakest since August 18.

Following the copper rally, there were strong expectations in the market that the kwacha, which recently appreciated to just below K9 to a dollar was going to be set for more positive runs.

“Obviously the kwacha rally was expected to track recent positive trajectory of the copper prices on the international market,” the sources said. “We always see these trends where whenever copper prices are rebounding, that impacts directly, we see the currency starts to appreciate but the current position has kind of defied that. We see the kwacha depreciating against major convertibles and we think this is because of the inactivity from our key exporters like the mines. It appears they have enough kwacha position to meet their obligations. I am not sure how long this will go on but because of improved kwacha supply, we see support levels at around K10.”

And according to the FNB Zambia daily market update, the fall of the kwacha was due to demand for the US dollar which had continued to outweigh supply.

“The traditional foreign currency suppliers seem to have kwacha funding which they are currently using to meet obligations,” according to FNB newsletter. “Demand has also been seen from some offshore investors – possibly after unwinding kwacha-denominated assets. We may see a turn of events as companies prepare for third-quarter tax payments. It is fairly common for the kwacha to strengthen around quarterly tax due dates.”

FNB Zambia also stated that cash market had been relatively short, with overnight interbank funds fetching 10 per cent while yields on bonds remained steady around 17.25 and 16.90, offering a substantial real return with inflation at under seven per cent.

Activity in the bond market picked up, with most supply coming from offshore players and demand created by local investors.