Lusambo: Kambwili Is a Greedy Hypocrite

The stance taken by Hon. Kambwili where he appears to be constantly engaging in fruitless battles with everyone is unfortunate.

One would hope that an elected Member of Parliament and a former Cabinet Minister would use his time to engage in more productive undertakings than issuing baseless inflammatory statements.

Hon. Kambwili is now busy making noise while President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the Great Leader of this great is busy developing this nation.

Everyone can now see that Zambia is clearly on a path of development in all major sectors despite having hypocritical individuals like Hon. Kambwili who are busy trying to distract the attention of government from its developmental agenda.

The people of this great nation want fundamental economic empowerment and not empty rhetoric from the likes of Hon. Kambwili.

For Zambia to attain meaningful development, we need to forge our hands and support each other.

Hon. Kambwili’s hypocrisy will not help him and will not help his soul. By now, every Zambian knowns what Hon. Kambwili is about. A greed politician who can lie in the morning, in the afternoon and in the evening without shame.

Majority of Zambians know that the likes of Hon. Kambwili have become instant millionaires using payments from government contracts and bulldozing the private sector using his influence when he was in government.

As Minister for Copperbelt, I am privy to a lot of information on Hon. Kambwili’s business conduct in the province. Hon. Kambwili should first start by telling the Zambian people where the Ndola-Luanshya rail line has gone?

What we know is that Hon. Kambwili lives in a glass house and therefore he should not throw stones.

For me as a young leader who has emerged from the grassroot, I would like to encourage and promote Zambian business people and turn them into multi-millionaires in dollar terms. God, the Almighty has given me an opportunity through His Excellency President Lungu to travel the world and interacted with other governments who have prioritized the empowerment of their indigenous business persons.

Countries such as China, Nigeria, Kenya and many others are awarding huge supply contracts to their own people as an empowerment vehicle as long as they have capacity to deliver.

The likes of Hon. Kambwili will do well to learn from such progressive ideas and not scream corruption in every project awarded to a competent Zambian owned business.

My humble appeal to every people is that let us remove jealousy and the Pull Him/Her Down Syndrome and let us support people who have been given a chance to be in leadership in all sectors, i.e., government, private sector and the business world and let us be a brother’s keeper.

Above all, Zambians must be patriotic. Patriotism is the key towards national development, there has been no country on this earth which has attained meaningful development with unpatriotic citizens.