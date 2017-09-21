Mob Sets Ablaze A House Belonging To A Suspected Witch

Irate residents of Olandi village in senior Chief Mwamba have set ablaze a house belonging to a named man they believed is behind the mysterious death of their headman, Kabungo Munjele Olandi.

A local witness, Charles Bwalya, told Mano News that the arsonists torched the house on Friday around 19:00 five hours after word went round that the headman had died in an unclear circumstance.

Mr Bwalya says it is rumoured that the owner of the burnt house differed with the deceased village headman and he was at some point chased from the village.

He discloses that household goods and over 50 by 50 kilograms of maize stacked in the house were gutted in the inferno.