Nyirenda Names 20 Locals For World Qualifier Against Nigeria

National team coach Wedson Nyirenda has named 20 local players to be included in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match away in Nigeria. Nyirenda is expected to name the foreign players by next week.

Wada has excluded Nkwazi striker Justin Shonga from the local provisional squad for next month’s 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

Shonga has not made the 20-member squad because he is recuperating from a hamstring injury sustained last month.He has not featured for the last three weeks for Nkwazi. Shonga was part of the Chipolopolo that stunned Algeria home and away.

There is also no place for Power Dynamos goalkeeper Allan Chibwe and Zesco United midfielder Dave Daka. NYIRENDA has however, handed under 17 striker Lameck Banda his maiden Chipolopolo call-up following his impressive performance at 2017 Cosafa Youth Championship in Mauritius.

FULL TEAM

GOALKEEPERS: Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Kelvin Malunga (Nkana),

DEFENDERS: Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu (Zesco United), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco), Donashano Malama, Boston Muchindu, Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Isaac Shamushopa (Power Dynamos).

MIDFIELDERS: Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), kondwani Mtonga, John Ching’andu (Zesco United), Ernest Mbewe, Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco), Webster Mulenga (Red Arrows).

STRIKERS: Martin Phiri, Alex Ng’onga (Power Dynamos), Lubinda Mundia (Red Arrows), Lameck Banda (Nkwazi).