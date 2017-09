After weeks of speculation, Swaziland’s King Mswati the Third has officially unveiled a new bride, Siphelele Mashwama (19), daughter of a Swaziland Cabinet minister, Jabulile Mashwama.

At the annual reed dance held last week, popularly known as the Umhlanga Annual Reed Dance, Siphelele was given red feathers known as emagwalagwala, a bird that is associated with the royal family. Siphelele is the fourteenth wife including his other wives that left him.