U17 Await Bonuses For Winning COSAFA

THE Zambia Under-17 national team has not been paid camping fees and bonuses for winning the 2017 COSAFA Under-17 Championships, a source within Football Association of Zambia has revealed.

Zambia beat Mauritius 3-0 in the final at the St Francois Xavier Stadium in Port Louis in July. The source said the players and technical bench were yet to receive their dues two months after winning the trophy. The team has not received any payment for the three weeks they were in camp as well as the dues they were promised while in Mauritius.

The officials were promised K100 per day while the players were to get K30 per day for the entire camping period. The source said FAZ went ahead to promise the technical bench more money in Mauritius, which was not given even after the side won the tournament. The team was in Mauritius for 14 days but no money has to date been paid.

“The team was in camp for three weeks in Zambia but no money has been given yet. The camp here was put at K100 per day and for Mauritius it was $70 per day while the players were supposed to get $30 per day. The team worked for that money, they even delivered the results but why are they not being paid? The technical bench has so far given up chasing for money they worked for. Camping dues are non-negotiable. If it was for winning the trophy they would understand that they are waiting for COSAFA to pay them but for the money accrued here in Zambia, FAZ needs to be serious and pay the players and the technical bench,”

said the source.

But FAZ general secretary Ponga Liwewe said he had no information regarding the matter, but promised to get the full details from the finance department later in the day.

“I am not aware of that, it’s our finance department that handles such matters. I will have details by close of the day (yesterday),” said Liwewe.