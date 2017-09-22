2019 Election May Not Hold – Apostle Suleman

He probably got more famous with hi s-x scandal with Stephanie-Otobo, but Apostle Suleman has not been slowing down with God. He has been preaching quoting the scriptures and he has a new message for Nigerians, and this time- it’s from God directly, he says.

The Senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide (OFM), while speaking with journalists yesterday in his church said: “Tell Nigerians who wish to see democracy sustained, to pray for our leaders and work for peace; tell the leaders too to pray and be honest with the people they are serving, otherwise, elections may not hold in Nigeria in 2019. That is what God has shown me.”