Kambwili Is Practicing Politics Of Witchcraft, Says Chanda

Honourable Chishimba Kambwili is practicing politics of witchcraft, says

New Congress Party(NCP) leader Peter Chanda.

Reacting to Kambwili’s statement that there was too much corruption in the procurement of Fire Tenders that were purchased at $42 million, Chanda said Roan Member of Parliament is just a shameless politician who is witch-hunting.

He wondered why Kambwili did not talk about the alleged corruption in the procurement of the Fire Tenders when the deal was just starting in the late Michael Sata regime.

He said it is people like Kambwili that have made politics dirty because of their vindictive approach.

“The Zambian people should abash politics of insults and character assassination. We should embrace politics of policy…taking about policy issues that will put food on the table not name calling,” Chanda said,” Those practicing politics of witchcraft will not have a place in the political arena,” he said.

Asked to clarify what he meant by ‘practicing politics of witchcraft,’ Chanda retorted: ” Honourable Kambwili is a label. He is rebelling against the leadership of President Edgar Lungu and the bible calls rebellion a sin of witchcraft. So what Kambwili is doing is witch-hunting. Where you unnecessarily attack people because you want to destroy and tarnish their character, to kill their positive character to society. We should not do that. Let us be objective and not subjective.”

He praised socio commentator Chilufya Tayali for his objective analysis on the procurement of Fire Tenders.

He said the Fire Tender deal started way back before President Lungu became President.

Chanda said the Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) approved the deal because it was done in good faith.