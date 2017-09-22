Lesbian ‘Pastors’ Wed In The United States

Two lesbian pastors, Pastor Twanna Gause and her partner, Pastor Vanessa Brown have solidified their union in the New Vision Full Gospel Baptist Church in East Orange, N.J.

Pastor Twanna Gause, dressed in an off-white wedding gown and veil, stepped out of a limousine to meet her partner, Pastor Vanessa Brown, who stood waiting at the altar in a cream-colored long coat. They were led by Bishops Levi Richards and Eugene Gathers, both of the Fellowship of Affirming Ministries

“She’s our spiritual daughter,” Bishop Richards said, while both men walked Ms. Gause down the aisle, a role she had initially hoped would be accepted by her father, the Rev. Sam Gause Sr., a Pentecostal minister who lives in Atlanta.

But Mr. Gause, citing “differences in theological beliefs,” refused his daughter’s invitation.

When contacted by the New York Times, he said on the phone in a calm and stern tone several days after the wedding. “Twanna very well knows I’m not for that kind of lifestyle,”

“I believe that God wanted us to procreate through a natural process, and by no means am I happy about this because it is unnatural,” he said.

“I look at homosexuality as a mental disorder. If I start to tell you that I am an elephant, and start to behave as an elephant, that’s my choice, I choose to become an elephant. But you would probably choose to call a mental institution.” God bless you sir. Wonder what is fun in this