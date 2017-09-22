Mugabe Calls Trump ‘Giant Gold Goliath’

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe appeared to mock US President Donald Trump during his speech on Thursday night at the ongoing UN general assembly.

He called Mr Trump, the “Giant Gold Goliath”, following the US president’s threat to “totally destroy” North Korea.

Mr Mugabe said:

Some of us … [are] embarrassed, if not frightened, by what appeared to be the return of the biblical Giant Gold Goliath… Are we having a return of Goliath to our midst, who threatens the extinction of other countries?”

He went on to ask Mr Trump to promote peace:

And may I say to the United States president, Mr Trump, please blow your trumpet — blow your trumpet in a musical way towards the values of unity, peace, cooperation, togetherness, dialogue, which we have always stood for and which are well-writ in our very sacred document, the Charter of the United Nations.”

He also criticised Mr Trump for withdrawing the US from the Paris accord on climate change.

Mr Mugabe said that there was need to cooperate to save the world from effects of climate change “in order to halt the inexorable march towards destruction.”

BBC