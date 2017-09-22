My Budget For US$42 Million: The Case Of Corrupt Procurement Of Fire Tenders

My Budget For US$42 Million: The Case Of Corrupt Procurement Of Fire Tenders

Every major town with a population of 100,000 or more will have its own CT-SCAN.
Every district in Zambia will have a new state of art X-ray machine.
We will build enough desks to cover every kid starting grade one next year.
We shall make a deposit of 20,000 personal computers, so that every child in Zambia can have access to a computer by 2025.
All rural districts will have 2 ambulances each, this should help reduce the mother maternal deaths in the country.
And of course the 42 fire engines will be bought at the right price.

