New Way To Prevent HIV Discovered

Scientists in the United States have engineered an antibody that could offer a new way to treat or prevent HIV, following successful tests on monkeys.

Unlike the naturally occurring antibodies, it is built to attack three critical parts of the virus – making it harder for HIV to resist its effects.

The research by the US National Institutes of Health and the pharmaceutical company Sanofi suggests that the antibody attacks almost all of the HIV strains and can prevent infection.

Human trials will start next year. The International Aids Society said it was an “exciting breakthrough”.