Zambia young forward Patson Daka came off the bench to score the third goal in extra time as Red Bull Salzburg overcame stubborn Bruck 1-3 away in the OFB Cup.

Enock “Computer” Mwepu was named on the bench for the first time for Red Bull-a promotion from feed club Liefering FC.

Mwepu leapt off the bench in the second half to provide an assist in the 106th minute for Salzburg’s second goal.