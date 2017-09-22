Uncle T To Hold His First Colour & Music Festival Tomorrow

Lusaka Business man Trevor Ngandu popularly known as UNCLE T will tomorrow hold his first Colour and Music festival in Lusaka .
The venue which is slated for NASDEC Sports Complex will open from 10:00hrs till midnight ,
” This is our first Music and Colour Festival as UNCLE T, so we are inviting all our Nephews and nieces to come through and have fun , the event will start at 10 hrs and from this time Till 18 hrs we will have kids activities for the young ones Like Jumping castles , water slides and other summer activists thereafter we shall have an adult show where only those above 18 years would be allowed entry ” UNCLE T SAID .
The event which will be graced by Zambian HipHop Giants CHEF 187 , RUFF KAIDA , WILLZ , JK and SLAPDEE among others .
The tickets which are being sold at k50 have skyrocketed sales with over 1000 tickets sold so far .
The event Which is Brought by UNCLE Ts Pub and XTREME PROMOTIONS is expected to be the largest Colour and music fest in Lusaka .