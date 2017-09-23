Stop Charging TV Levies, NAREP Dares ZNBC

National Restoration Party(NAREP) Lusaka Province Publicity Secretary Richard Malilwe says it is arbitrary to pay Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) K3 Levy fees when Top Star will soon be a paying channel.

On 1st Octomber Top Star will start charging K89 monthly fees.

Malilwe said in an interview that there is no way that people can be paying both ZNBC and Top Star when the latter hosts the former.

He said it could have been understood if ZNBC was an independent TV channel but that it is dependant on Top Star.

“We want ZNBC to state categorically clear why they should continue getting TV levies from us when Top Star will soon be a paying channel. So why paying ZNBC that is hosted by Top Star,” Malilwe asked.

He called on Parliament to revoke the law that allows ZNBC to enjoy TV levies.

” Parliament should ensure that it stops ZNBC from getting TV levies. Actually, we do not enjoy ZNBC. Walk around houses and count how many viewers watch ZNBC. In the nutshell, they are stealing from us,” Malilwe said.