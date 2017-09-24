“I Can’t Be Arrested For Painting Iris, Its Just Art its Not like I was Making Love”- Artist Caleb Chisha

The man behind Iris Kaingu’s infamous painting, Caleb Chisha has disclosed that he does not think he can be arrested for the painting he did on the socialite.

Speaking in an interview with Chimweka Chileshe on Diamond TV’s On The Table, the painter explained that law enforcers have no right to apprehend him for the painting because he was only just doing his job and the outcome of it was not his business.

In the same interview, Chisha also revealed that he does not mind his sister or any other female relative of his getting painted naked like Iris did.