Stop Being A Cry Baby, Grow Up, Chanda Dares Kambwili

Lusaka, Zambia, 24th September, 2017 – My first and second glances at Chishimba Kambwili’s response to my statement reveals what most have feared of late – the man is a troubled soul, void of any moral guage and a pathological liar.

Since he argues ageism, I’ll refer to him as an older brother of mine since this is nothing personal. I’m simply asking my elder brother Kambwili to look at the man in the mirror and ask him to change his ways. His response to my questions reveal the levels of pettiness elder Kambwili can go when he fails to account for simple but crucial questions touching on his past.

I refuse to reduce my response to his misplaced attacks into a family affair. I have not and will not subject my discourse with him into the Kambwili – Chanda affair because it’s not. My elder brother Kambwili therefore has no justifiable reason to drag my family into this, worse of all the death of my young brother – it’s immoral. I’ll be the bigger person by not discussing the many misfortunes in his own family because unlike him, I attended the A, B, C of Ubuntu.

However, he who comes to equity must do so with clean hands. Zambians would be interested to know from my elder brother the following:

1. Can elder brother Kambwili come out clean on the Luanshya Golf Course where he built villas?

2. Can elder brother Kambwili tell Zambians how his scrap metal business in the 1990s boomed?

3. Can elder brother Kambwili tell Zambians if it’s true that during this period there was a correspondingly high pattern of murders of mine police guards in Luanshya and Chingola?

4. Can elder brother Kambwili tell Zambians how he managed his business as a scrap metal dealer under such “difficult” circumstances?

5. Can elder brother Kambwili tell Zambians who Delcious KASHIMBAYA in Chingola was?

6. Elder brother, could it also be true that during the same period referred to herein, there was a spate of high voltage cuttings of power lines in Luanshya, Chingola and Chililabombwe, belonging to CEC?

7. Did my elder brother know anyone by the name of Sankalimba in the 1990’s to 2000’s?

If my elder brother Kambwili’s version of where the Party leadership, including Central Committee place me is anything to go by, then I am very happy that with that *”low opinion of me”* the Party has, I have been given an important function and for which I remain gratefully humbled about to the President.

My elder brother Kambwili’s attempt to cast aspersions about my relationship with the President is not only childish but an exercise in futility. I know it troubles his soul to know that the President and Party have my unflinching loyalty and dedication.

My joining PF was never subjected to a Central Committee decision unless he has a copy of my application for membership, which is not a requirement under the Party constitution. Probably he’s mistaking it with the sitting for Parliamentary adoptions where he reportedly fought my ticket for fear that I was related by blood to Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda who he has accused of many things, when infact not. How I wish I was Nathan Chanda’s twin brother! None of such cheap blackmail should come from the mouth of one who claims to be mature and elderly.

Unfortunately, my elder brother seeks to build a political base on falsehoods and character assassination. His exaggerated sense of self-worth and politics of braggadccio is not what Zambians are looking for. If Dr. Kambwili yearns for some political encounter, I am making an open invitation for him to meet me in a neutral political ground called Mpika for his A, B,C lessons.

If my elder brother Kambwili cannot add evidence to his noise and motor mouth, then he must keep quite. Sadly for my elder brother, opening his mouth comes as nothing but a reflex action. I repeat that if he has any evidence to justify his so-called important questions, let him lay it bear before law enforcement agencies.

Let my elder brother Kambwili also challenge me to send investigative journalists into Chingola, Luanshya and Chililabombwe to help him in responding to my questions. That’s what mature politicians and responsible citizens do.

I repeat that my elder brother must take lessons from a peacock which, everytime it flaunts its beautifully colored feathers from the front, it simultaneously exposes arguably the ugliest part of it body from behind.

Issued by:

Sunday Chanda,

PF Media Director

Party Headquarters